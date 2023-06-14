INDIA

Chargesheet against 2 active terrorists & 1 killed terrorist in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Unit (SIU) Srinagar presented chargesheet before the Court of NIA Srinagar against two active terrorists and a killed terrorist, officials said on Wednesday.

“On May 24, 2022, unknown terrorists fired upon one police personnel namely Saifullah Qadri, son of Muhammad Syed Qadri, and his minor daughter Safa Qadri, resident of Malik Shab Soura Srinagar, in which police personnel got martyred and his minor daughter was injured,” police said in a statement.

Police said during the course of investigation, three terrorists identified as Basit Ahmed Dar, resident of Redwani Qaimou Kulgam, Momin Gulzar Mir, resident of Firdous Colony Eidgah Srinagar and Adil Ahmed Parray, resident of Badergund Ganderbal, were found involved in the terror crime case.

Besides, a scooty bearing registration number JKO2CB-1268 used in the terrorist attack was also seized.

“One of the accused terrorists namely Adil Ahmed Parray was killed in an encounter with Police Srinagar at Sangam area of Srinagar on June 12, 2022. While as, the other two involved terrorists are still active and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF,” police said.

“However, the investigation shall continue under section 173 (8) CrPC.”

