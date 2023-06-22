INDIA

CM Vijayan cancels all programmes till June 27

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived after a two-week trip from US, Cuba and Middle East on Tuesday, has cancelled all his programmess till June 27, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

All eyes were on Vijayan, whether he would brief the media or not, soon after his arrival from foreign trips, but that has not happened as all his programmess have been cancelled till June 27.

However, the Chief Minister held the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday via video conference.

Speculations in the state are rife that Chief Minister is keeping unwell, and wishes to take complete rest.

20230622-162802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientific Advisor’s home care tips to manage COVID

    IPL 2023: Plan was to build partnership and then target few...

    Cabinet clears national green hydrogen mission with an outlay of Rs...

    BJP national executive meet in Delhi on Jan 16-17