A coal trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his office in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, and they also shot and injured a hotelier present nearby while fleeing, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Rai, while the injured man who was rushed to a nearby health care centre by locals, was identified as Rajkishore Singh.

Angry protesters took Rai’s body to the Jharia-Sindri road and blocked it.

According to information, Rai was sitting in his office when the two assailants, who arrived there on a bike, entered his office and shot him twice.

Hearing the gunshots, commotion ensued as nearby shopkeepers started closing their shops, while some people ran towards Rai’s office. Meanwhile, Singh, who was present nearby, was shot by the fleeing assailants.

Rai and Singh were rushed to a health care centre by locals, where doctors declared Rai dead.

After getting information about the incident, police force from Pathardih, Sudamdih, and Bhowra police stations of Dhanbad reached the spot and spoke to the agitating people who were blocking the road. After assurance from the police, the blockade was lifted, but panic is prevailing in the area.

