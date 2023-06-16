A day after the AAP accused Congress of copying its schemes and advising it to not contest in Delhi and Punjab, the grand old party on Friday hit back saying that its leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was a “bit frustrated”.

Responding to a question during a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said: “We don’t believe in give or take. This is not our modus operandi that you take one and I take two. We don’t talk in that way. We take everyone together who are standing to strengthen the democracy and believes in the Constitution of the country. And those who believe in taking the country forward and make it self reliant, we work with them.”

Taking a swipe at the AAP leader, Vallabh said: “I won’t say anything on copycat as Saurabh Bharadwaj is a bit frustrated. The AAP got 0.1 per cent votes in Karnataka which is lower than the NOTA votes. He is a bit worried and he should not speak in childish way.”

“This is not our model of governance. Our governance model is to empower women, follow the rule of law and ensure that democracy is strengthened. We have shown our intent in Karnataka where women are travelling free of cost. Our governance model is not the same where an inebriated Chief Minisyet reaches Frankfurt and considered not fit to fly and two ministers of them are behind the bars in separate cases,” he said referring to an incident of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann where it was alleged that he was inebriated condition and was considered not fit to fly.

He also referred to AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia who are currently in prison.

Vallabh said that Congress is committed to stand with like-minded parties who want to ensure to improve the lives of people, and not with those who have ended 2.5 lakh posts in PSUs.

“We are committed to work with those parties who want to end inflation and ensure working for the people and keep on saving the Constitution and democracy.”

His remarks came a day after Bharadwaj, who is also the Health Minister of Delhi, on Thursday came out with an “offer” for Congress, saying that if it doesn’t contest the elections in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP will also not contest the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan.

The offer came at a time when AAP is looking forward to getting support from the Congress against the Centre’s ordinance over control of administrative services in Delhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is yet to take a call on the request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a meeting with him and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has made clear that it will discuss with state leadership before deciding on supporting AAP over the ordinance issue.

