Ahead of the reshuffling in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party, the party has planned major changes, including in several frontal organisations, sources said on Saturday.

The reshuffling in the CWC has been due since February this year after the 85th Plenary Session in Raipur.

During the three-day session, the Steering Committee unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the CWC and thus election was not required for the top decision making body.

The party had also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth below the age of 50 years in the CWC and also expanded the number of members of the highest decision making body to 35.

Now ahead of the major reshuffling, the sources have indicated the the Congress might bring changes in ome of its frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and Seva Dal.

The sources also indicated that some big changes are also on the cards in some other departments.

However, they did not share the names of the people who were being promoted or dropped from their posts.

The sources further said that even Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Friday met Kharge at his residence for over two hours to discuss the changes.

However, no decision has been finalised yet.

The sources said that Kharge will announce the changes in the party’s structure in the coming days as several states are also set to get new in-charges as well as new chiefs.

