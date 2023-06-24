Ahead of an organisational reshuffle, the Congress has asked the party secretaies to submit reports of the work carried out in their respective departments in the last six months, a source said on Saturday.

The party source said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also reviewing the works of all the secretaries since December 2022 till May this year.

The reports pertain to the the number of days the secretaries have spent in the field for organisational work in their respective states or on any assignment given by the party from Delhi in the last six months, the source said.

The source further said that a format was shared with all the secretaries on June 20 and they were instructed to fill in the details and submit to the Congress headquarters.

The party leadership asking the secretaries to furnish the details will decide the future of many leaders, the source added.

