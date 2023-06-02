INDIALIFESTYLE

Controversy erupts over renaming of schools in Jharkhand

NewsWire
0
0

A controversy has erupted in Jharkhand over the renaming of several schools by the Hemant Soren-led state government.

Under the CM School of Excellence scheme launched in the state a few days ago, the names of 80 selected schools have been changed according to a latest order released by the Chief Minister.

Nadia Hindu High School in Lohardaga and Ram Rudra +2 High School in Chas are the two educational institutions which have expressed opposition to the renaming of their names by the state government.

The word ‘Hindu’ has been removed from the Nadia Hindu High School following an order from the state Education department. The school has been renamed as the District CM School of Excellence, Lohardaga.

Similarly, the word ‘Ram Rudra’ has been dropped from Ram Rudra +2 High School in Chas, Bokaro, and word ‘SSLNT’ (Sri Sri Lakshmi Narayan Trust) has been dropped from the SSLNT Government Girls +2 School in Dhanbad.

Nadia Hindu High School of Lohardaga was established in 1931 before India attained Independence by the owner of the land, Ghanshyam Das Birla, who donated his land to build this school which was later taken over by the Bihar government.

Even at that time, Birla had placed a condition that he would give the land to the state government but the name of the school would remain Nadia Hindu High School.

Former Union Minister and MP from Lohardaga, Sudarshan Bhagat, has opposed this decision of the Jharkhand government. He said that this decision taken by the state government is ‘wrong’ and is the ‘height of appeasement politics’.

Educationist Madan Mohan Pandey said that while donating the land, Birla had put the condition that the name of the school would forever remain Nadia Hindu High School. Many people. including Rai Saheb Baldev Sahu, Shri Krishna Sahu and Manu Babu had helped financially in the construction of this school building. “It is absolutely wrong on behalf of the state government to remove the word ‘Hindu’ from the school,” Pandey said.

Other schools renamed by the Jharkhand government include R.K. +2 Girls School located in Garhwa, C.D. Girls School, Jhumri Tilaiya; S.S. Girls High School, Ramgarh Cantt; and Zila School, Hazaribagh.

20230602-085602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marzi Pestonji as judge on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’: I’m not that...

    Protests continue against temple desecration in J&K’s Bhaderwah

    Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

    Goa Assembly condoles death of Bipin Rawat, Lata, Shane Warne