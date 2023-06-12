The Ghaziabad Police has got the transit remand of the prime accused in the conversion of minor children through gaming app case, Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a. Baddo, who was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, an official said on Monday.

A Thane court has granted transit remand of Khan to Ghaziabad Police till June 15.

The police had told the court that Khan would be taken to Ghaziabad by road, covering a distance of around 1,500 km in about 2-3 days. However, sources close to IANS claimed that the Ghaizabad Police team will reach here along with Khan by plane on late Monday night.

Khan was arrested on Sunday from a lodge where he was staying with a false identity.

Meanwhile, Thane Police have also apprehended his associates Taufiq and Aryan Khan, who allegedly provided him SIM cards.

Khan checked in to a lodge in Alibaug on June 10 at around 8 p.m. He got his name entered on the register at the reception centre as Shahbaz instead of Shahnawaz. Besides, he also cited a Delhi address in place of his actual Mumbra address. The mobile phone number provided by him was also found to be incorrect.

The 23-year-old Khan is a resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

He was frequently changing his hideouts after the Ghaziabad Police team arrived in Thane.

Khan was eventually apprehended with the help of Alibaug Police on Sunday.

A computer has been recovered from his residence by the police. A source said that the police are currently examining the computer, and it has also been learnt that he has many fake accounts on social media.

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that Khan is likely to be confronted with the cleric who was earlier arrested in connection with the case.

The police are also likely to seek details of those who are involved in the conversion racket.

