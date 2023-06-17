INDIA

CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Cong

NewsWire
0
1

Veteran Congress leader K.Muraleedharan on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged “highhandedness” on media and the opposition parties and termed him “B-team” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Situation in Kerala is so bad that even the allies of the ruling Vijayan government are afraid to react, the Lok Sabha member said.

“Even the owner of the leading media outlet- Mathurbhumi- Shreyams Kumar (an ally of ruling Left Democratic Front) has expressed his displeasure over the manner the media is being haunted. During the first Vijayan government, the standard phrase to the media from Vijayan was ‘Get out’ from meeting places. In the second Vijayan government, it has changed to ‘Go to jail ‘”, said Muraleedharan — the son of legendary Congress leader K.Karunakaran.

“If Vijayan does not mend his ways, we will be forced to launch a never before seen protest, ” added Muraleedharan.

The state has been witnessing a never before haunting of the media.

By now quite a number of cases have been registered against top journalists working with leading media outlets, including a female journalist allegedly for anti-government news.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said never before has the media in the state been haunted and hunted like this.

“We, the Opposition leaders are also being threatened by foisting cases on us. We are not going to be cowed down by it as we will tackle it legally and politically, but haunting the media for filing news reports is not acceptable at all,” said Satheesan.

20230617-111806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bagga arrest case: Delhi HC notice on Punjab Police’s plea

    Heavy rainfall in TN: Reservoirs near full, relief camps opened

    Rishabh Pant injured as car hits divider

    Saba Karim sees Rahul, Pant as options to be India’s white-ball...