INDIALIFESTYLE

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to impact 12 Rajasthan districts

NewsWire
0
0

The impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will be visible in Rajasthan from June 15, said the Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday.

The cyclone impact will be seen in 12 districts. A warning has been issued in this regard, said the weather department.

In view of the intensity of the cyclone, the Railways has partially and fully cancelled the operation of more than a dozen trains going from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

According to the weather department, this cyclone will hit Gujarat and Pakistan on Wednesday evening or in the morning of June 15. After hitting the coast, this cyclone will convert into a deep depression over parts of Gujarat and a low-pressure area over southwest parts of Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there will be heavy rain in these areas for a day or two. There is very less possibility of damage due to this cyclone in Rajasthan.

According to experts, the wind speed of this cyclone will also reduce by the time it reaches Rajasthan, but due to the high moisture level, heavy rain (from 60 to 100 mm) may occur at many places for two days.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, said that on June 15, due to the effect of this system, the activities of thunderstorms and rain will start only after noon.

“On June 16, heavy rain can be seen at some places in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division. During this, the winds will blow at the speed of 45 to 55 KM per hour in South-Western Rajasthan. On June 17 also, the effect of this system will be seen in the form of heavy rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

“The impact of this cyclone will be seen in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, Jalore, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

20230613-125002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In 3 yrs, India will have American standard highways: Gadkari

    SC questions laxity in Centre’s response in plea against J&K delimitation

    Property dealer shot dead in UP district

    Of decline, a gentrification, and a young girl’s coming of age...