A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered while she on the way for her coaching classes in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, officials said on Wednesday.

Two policemen have been suspended for their suspected role in the incident.

However, the victim’s family members are staging a dharna demanding the arrest of all the accused.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash said the body of the 20-year-old woman was found in the Khajuwala area on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl’s father registered a case of rape and murder against another youth along with constables Manoj and Bhagirath of Khajuwala police station in this regard. The family members have also raised doubts on other youths, whom the police are on a lookout for.

SP Tejaswani Gautam and other police officers rushed to the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The FSL team was also called on the spot.

It is being said that the girl used to go for her coaching classes every morning. On Tuesday also, she had left home for coaching as usual but failed to return.

The family is agitated as no arrests have been made till now. The BJP leaders have also joined the ‘dharna’ with the victim’s family. Heavy police force has been deployed at the protest site.

According to the woman’s father, his daughter used to go to a computer centre for coaching.

He then received a call saying that his daughter was in Khajuwala Hospital in an injured condition. On reaching, he was informed about her death. He alleged that along with the two accused constables, another youth Dinesh used to follow the girl daily.

The relatives are angry that instead of sacking the policemen, they have only been suspended. Now a demand is being made to dismiss both the constables from their jobs. On the other hand, the police department says that if the allegation against any personnel is proved, he can be dismissed.

A demand has been made to get the entire matter investigated by the SOG (Special Operation Group).

The police have registered a case against the accused Dinesh Bishnoi, Manoj and Bhagirath for gangrape and murder as well as under the SC-ST Act.

On the other hand, the relatives have also expressed displeasure with former SHO Arvind Singh Shekhawat. It is alleged that Shekhawat’s farewell party was organised by the accused.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said, “The girl was found in an injured state. There were injury marks on her private parts. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. The names of two policemen also came to the fore in this case, who have been suspended as soon as the FIR was registered.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the incident.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore tweeted that the involvement of policemen in the incident of rape and murder of a girl in Khajuwala in Bikaner is a blot on the face of the government.

“The questions being raised on the working of the police in the Khajuwala episode are very serious. When the police will play with the dignity of sisters and daughters right under the nose of the government, then who will protect the women, he questioned with a hashtag #Khajuwala #Bikaner

The suspension of the constables is merely a formality, due to which the family members of the girl are resentful towards the police administration, he added.

“It is unfortunate that till now both the accused constables have not been arrested. I demand the state government to take strict action against the guilty policemen in this case and arrest them,” he said.

Food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the matter was being investigated by the police and action will be taken against the guilty.

