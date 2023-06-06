A Madhya Pradesh government official, who was the part of investigation team in a case related to a hijab controversy that broke out at private school in Damoh, was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday, as per a video going viral on social media.

As per the video of the incident, the official was sitting inside the vehicle, when two persons came, threw ink on him and shouted slogans: “Jai Sri Ram”.

The official said he was attacked for investigating the hijab row issue in Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School in Damoh.

“I know those have threw ink on me. I will lodge a police complaint against them. They are doing all this because of hijab controversy in Ganga Jamuna school,” the official was heard as saying.

The ‘hijab’ row has now taken a communal shape as the leaders of the ruling BJP have claimed that a alleged nexus was operating of conversion of Hindu girls.

The BJP leaders claimed at least three Hindu girls forcibly converted into Islam, whereas, three female school teachers, during the investigation, have denied the allegation claiming the girl students changed their religion at their own wish.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President V. D. Sharma went a step ahead and claimed that it wasn’t just a ‘love jihad’ incident, but a nexus operating by a group of people receiving funds from outside.

“Hindu girls were converted into Islam in Ganga Jamuna School of Damoh. Terror funding is also involved in the matter… I am making this statement being responsible and demanding investigation in the matter from terror angle also,” Sharma had said on Monday.

Notably, the school landed in a controversy on last week when it pasted on its wall a poster congratulating its board exam toppers. Using the pictures of the same poster, various right wing outfits, including the VHP and ABVP, alleged that non-Muslim girl students were forced to wear hijab as seen in their picture.

Following which, a team of district education officials inspected the school and suspended the recognition of Ganga Jamuna school claiming the norms were not complied properly. However, it made no mention of the hijab controversy and said that upon inspection, it was established that several facilities meant for students were inadequate or unavailable.

20230606-171202