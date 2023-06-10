BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

US-based data management solutions provider Cohesity has reportedly laid off employees, including its chief marketing officer Lynn Lucas, to optimise its workforce.

According to a report in news portal Blocks & Files, Cohesity did not confirm the number of employees impacted in the job cut round.

“Cohesity has made the tough decision to optimise our workforce, with a twofold goal of having more flexibility to increase our investments in strategic areas of critical importance to our customers, and becoming cash flow positive in FY24,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We will ensure that impacted employees receive resources and support from Cohesity, and where possible can be redeployed to open roles within the company. We will also continue to recruit globally in areas of strategic importance to Cohesity,” the spokesperson added.

The company had 2,289 employees (as of April 2023). Lucas, who became Cohesity CMO in 2018, has also left the company.

“We thank her for her many contributions and wish her well,” said the spokesperson.

Founded in 2013 by current CTO and chief product officer Mohit Aron, the company hired former VMware veteran Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President in August last year.

Poonen was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VMware and President of SAP.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Cohesity expanded into the Asia-Pacific region in 2018.

The company provides services consolidated on one multi-cloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics, thus reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation.

