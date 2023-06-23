Amid threats of walkout by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) if Congress does not support it on Centre’s ordinance row, grand-old party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday before leaving for the first Opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna said that a decision on the issue will be taken before the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

He also said that he was amazed to find the issue being publicised so much.

To a question about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP threatening to walkout of the opposition meeting if they don’t get support of Congress, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “I am not aware of this and he (Kejriwal) also knows that ordinance is not opposed outside. It is done in Parliament.”

“When the Parliament session begins then several parties decide on issues to be taken up. Even their party leaders attend the all-party meeting in Parliament. I don’t know why they are publicising this.

“Around 18 to 20 parties take decisions on what to oppose and support in Parliament. And we will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre’s ordinance) before the Parliament session,” the Congress president added.

His remarks came a day after the AAP on Thursday threatened to walkout of the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday if the Congress doesn’t support it on the ordinance issue.

Last month, the AAP had requested for an appointment with Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the ordinance issue. The Congress is yet to reply.

