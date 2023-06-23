INDIA

Decision on Centre’s ordinance during Monsoon Session: Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Amid threats of walkout by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) if Congress does not support it on Centre’s ordinance row, grand-old party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday before leaving for the first Opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna said that a decision on the issue will be taken before the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

He also said that he was amazed to find the issue being publicised so much.

To a question about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP threatening to walkout of the opposition meeting if they don’t get support of Congress, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “I am not aware of this and he (Kejriwal) also knows that ordinance is not opposed outside. It is done in Parliament.”

“When the Parliament session begins then several parties decide on issues to be taken up. Even their party leaders attend the all-party meeting in Parliament. I don’t know why they are publicising this.

“Around 18 to 20 parties take decisions on what to oppose and support in Parliament. And we will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre’s ordinance) before the Parliament session,” the Congress president added.

His remarks came a day after the AAP on Thursday threatened to walkout of the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday if the Congress doesn’t support it on the ordinance issue.

Last month, the AAP had requested for an appointment with Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the ordinance issue. The Congress is yet to reply.

20230623-095604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Jilted lover killed school boy on suspicion

    Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 to be commissioned on March 29

    Goa to introduce ‘virtual classrooms’ across the state

    Non-reporting of sexual assault on children serious crime, says SC