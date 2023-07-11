A Delhi court on Tuesday extended businessman Dinesh Arora’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a case related to excise policy case involving former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED had produced him before court on expiry of his four-day custody.

Earlier, the probe agency had sought a seven-day custody of Arora in an application, stating that his interrogation was necessary to uncover a broader conspiracy related to the case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court granted the remand of Arora to ED for six days.

During Arora’s last custody, he was confronted with certain persons and documents involved in relation to payment transfer of cash and proceeds of crime, the ED apprised the court.

According to ED, Arora also revealed some important facts and names of people receiving proceeds of crime.

On the basis of the information provided by him, some searches are being carried out in Delhi and NCR which will lead to recovery of incriminating material, the ED said.

Senior counsel appearing for Arora said: “I have not seen the grounds of arrest. Please see the background. It is a peculiar case. Before pardon was given on November 16, 2022, ED had called him in September.”

“His statements are being relied upon by the ED in various Prosecution Complaints. This court while rejecting bail, has relied on his statement,” he further said.

ED had arrested Arora on June 6. The probe agency had claimed in its previous charge sheet that Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to Sisodia, for the collection of party funds for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved a plea before a special court seeking permission to make him an approver in the case. Arora has been declared prosecution witness in the case of Delhi Excise case registered with CBI.

On June 1, Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group turned an approver in the ED case. He was previously charge-sheeted by the probe agency in the matter.

The ED had claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

