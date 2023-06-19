The Delhi-NCR region experienced an unexpected shift in weather on Monday as a much-needed downpour brought relief to the residents who had been battling a relentless heatwave.

The refreshing rainfall not only rejuvenated the parched surroundings but also brought down temperatures in the area.

According to the regional weather department, the minimum temperature is projected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the scorching heat experienced in recent days.

Similarly, the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 35 degrees Celsius, providing a more bearable climate for the locals.

The weather department also predicted that Delhi-NCR is likely to recieve more rainfall in next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP) during next 2 hours,” RWFC (regional forecast department) said in a tweet around 8 a.m.

