INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi-NCR region experienced an unexpected shift in weather on Monday as a much-needed downpour brought relief to the residents who had been battling a relentless heatwave.

The refreshing rainfall not only rejuvenated the parched surroundings but also brought down temperatures in the area.

According to the regional weather department, the minimum temperature is projected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the scorching heat experienced in recent days.

Similarly, the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 35 degrees Celsius, providing a more bearable climate for the locals.

The weather department also predicted that Delhi-NCR is likely to recieve more rainfall in next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP) during next 2 hours,” RWFC (regional forecast department) said in a tweet around 8 a.m.

20230619-083204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bunch of illiterate people from top to bottom’: Kejriwal on Delhi...

    Shooting Championship: Sift Kaur Samra crowned national champion in Women’s 3P...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin airs his feelings for Tina; says their...

    Mira Rajput plays ‘Deva Deva’ on piano in her new home