Four persons, including two sons of a Haryana Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, have been arrested for reportedly trashing the employees of a liquor vend in the Sector-62 area of Gurugram for refusing to sell them alcohol.

The suspects, who have been identified as Vishal Dhankar and Navdeep Dhankar, both sons of the DIG, and Karan alias Kulwant and Iru Kumar, were arrested on Monday.

It is being said that on the intervening night of June 3 and 4, the accused youth went to buy alcohol at a liquor vend located in Sector-62. However, the salesman refused to sell liquor to them since it was past midnight and the vend was already closed. On being refused, the youth beat up the staffers with sticks.

“They fought with the liquor store employees and created a ruckus outside the vend. A police team reached the spot and overpowered the four youth,” said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sector 65 police station.

