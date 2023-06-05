INDIA

DIG’s sons held for thrashing liquor vend staff in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons, including two sons of a Haryana Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, have been arrested for reportedly trashing the employees of a liquor vend in the Sector-62 area of Gurugram for refusing to sell them alcohol.

The suspects, who have been identified as Vishal Dhankar and Navdeep Dhankar, both sons of the DIG, and Karan alias Kulwant and Iru Kumar, were arrested on Monday.

It is being said that on the intervening night of June 3 and 4, the accused youth went to buy alcohol at a liquor vend located in Sector-62. However, the salesman refused to sell liquor to them since it was past midnight and the vend was already closed. On being refused, the youth beat up the staffers with sticks.

“They fought with the liquor store employees and created a ruckus outside the vend. A police team reached the spot and overpowered the four youth,” said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sector 65 police station.

20230605-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagaland-based singer debuts with single inspired by pandemic

    As PFI activists go berserk, Kerala HC initiates suo motu proceedings

    Woman found dead at an under-construction building in Delhi

    PM Modi pays tribute to Pt Nehru on 59th death anniversary