Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

NewsWire
Diksha Dagar shot a round of 3-under 69 to be tied second in the Czech Ladies Open in Beroun and was just one stroke behind the leader, Ana Dawson who carded a 68 that had two eagles and a triple bogey.

Diksha, who has been contending often in the last few weeks, played alongside Dawson, the first Isle of Man player to compete on the Ladies European Tour.

Diksha was tied second but the rest of the Indians are far behind. Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall with 74 each were at T-46th, while Pranavi (75) was T-61 and Vani Kapoor (76) was T-88.

Diksha began with four pars before bogeying the Par-5 fifth in windy conditions. She found her rhythm after that and did not drop any more shots. She birdied the Par-5 seven to turn on even par and added birdies three more times on the 10th, 15th and 18th. Three of Diksha’s four birdies came on Par-5s.

Diksha said, ‘From the start I struggled because of the wind, but then later I started to adapt to the conditions and my putting was good.’

Ana Pelï¿½ez Trivino from Spain is tied for second with Celine Herbin of France, Ursula Wikstrom from Finland and Diksha Dagar.

New Zealanders Wenyung Keh and Momoka Kobori are tied for sixth place with fellow rookie Alexandra Forsterling, Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord and Sweden’s Linnea Johansson on two-under-par 70.

20230624-162004

