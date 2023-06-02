The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached properties worth Rs 8 crore belonging to one Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot, then Naib Tehsildar in Punjab, in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau, Punjab under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The chargesheet was also filed by the Vigilance Bureau in the case against Dhoot and others.

Dhoot was arrested by the ED on April 20. Currently, he is in judicial custody.

It was alleged that revenue officials and others misallocated shares of panchayat land of Seonk village in Punjab, totalling more than 99 acres.

The land was allocated in the name of “ineligible individuals and, in some instances, even outsiders”.

The attached properties include residential premises situated in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur.

“Investigation has revealed that Dhoot and others, while preparing the ‘Intkal’, falsely allotted shares of panchayat land of Seonk village in the name of six villagers. Subsequently, power of attorney was obtained by the private property dealers. Later, these private property dealers in connivance with revenue officials sold panchayat land to non-eligible villagers and some outsiders,” said the ED.

During the investigation, bank accounts maintained by Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot in his and his family members’ names were scrutinised and unexplained credits to the tune of more than Rs 15 crore were found, including cash credits of around Rs 8 crore.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Dhoot received funds in his relatives’ bank accounts from the friends and relatives of the final purchaser and/ or beneficial owners of the panchayat land. Further, most of the sale consideration of panchayat land was transacted in cash,” the ED said.

