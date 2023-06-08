INDIA

ED attaches deceased drug dealer’s assets worth Rs 4.49 cr in NDPS case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it has attached three immovable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore belonging to late Subhash Dudani, a drug dealer, and his family members in connection with a money-laundering probe related to manufacturing and sale of methaqualone tablets, a prohibited psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act.

The ED initiated the PMLA investigation based on a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Jaipur, against Dudani and his associates under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Dudani, along with his associates, ran an international drugs racket, partnering with late Ronny Jonny Smith, an African drug peddler. He set up separate units at Udaipur, Kandla and Nagpur for manufacturing and transporting methaqualone tablets to African countries under the guise of export, devising different modus operandi on each occasion.

“Based on the evidence gathered during the PMLA investigation, it has been established that Dudani and others generated proceeds of crime through the sale of illegal drugs while simultaneously setting up CDR/DVD manufacturing units and other trading entities in Dubai, Hong Kong, Kenya and London, either in his name or in the name of his associates as front businesses for laundering such proceeds of crime generated from the sale of drugs,” said an ED official.

The proceeds of crime generated from the illegal sale of these drugs, mainly in African countries, were introduced to various companies floated by Dudani in the UAE and Hong Kong.

Subsequently, these funds were transferred to his Indian accounts, and to the bank accounts of his associates and companies at Udaipur and Mumbai. Cash was also brought into India through various hawala channels.

This money was, inter alia, used to purchase various properties in his name and in the names of his associates, family members and companies.

Earlier, 18 immovable properties worth Rs 8,53,20,372 were attached by the ED. Now, three more immovable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore at Mumbai and Rajasthan belonging to Dudani and his family members have been identified and attached.

