INDIA

ED attaches properties worth Rs 58 lakh of Ludhiana travel agent

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have attached properties worth Rs 58 lakh of Nitish Ghai, a Ludhiana-based travel agent in a money laundering case. The attached properties are commercial properties in Ludhiana.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by Punjab Police at different Police Stations of Ludhiana district against Ghai and others. Ghai and his aides were accused of cheating general public by offering them allurement of providing Work Permit Visas of foreign countries, which were never materialised.

The accused never returned the payments made by the victims.

On verification of FIRs lodged by police, it was found that 35 cases are currently under trial or investigation, based on which proceeds of crime were ascertained.

“During the course of investigation, bank accounts of Ghai were scrutinised which revealed that he used to take cash from the gullible public in exchange of providing them work permit in foreign countries. Subsequently, this cash was deposited in bank accounts maintained by him his family members and various consultancy firms operated by him. These cash deposits were then used to acquire immovable properties in his and his family member’s name,” said the ED.

Further investigation is under way.

20230602-172005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Langur’ gets a grand funeral in UP district

    Sitharaman raises 10 questions on Rahul’s speech in Parliament

    ‘ISI agent’, ‘Thugs of Barmer’, Cong MPs attack party leaders

    India reports 163 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths