The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have attached properties worth Rs 58 lakh of Nitish Ghai, a Ludhiana-based travel agent in a money laundering case. The attached properties are commercial properties in Ludhiana.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by Punjab Police at different Police Stations of Ludhiana district against Ghai and others. Ghai and his aides were accused of cheating general public by offering them allurement of providing Work Permit Visas of foreign countries, which were never materialised.

The accused never returned the payments made by the victims.

On verification of FIRs lodged by police, it was found that 35 cases are currently under trial or investigation, based on which proceeds of crime were ascertained.

“During the course of investigation, bank accounts of Ghai were scrutinised which revealed that he used to take cash from the gullible public in exchange of providing them work permit in foreign countries. Subsequently, this cash was deposited in bank accounts maintained by him his family members and various consultancy firms operated by him. These cash deposits were then used to acquire immovable properties in his and his family member’s name,” said the ED.

Further investigation is under way.

