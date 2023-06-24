INDIA

ED gets recording of Sujay Bhadra directing civic volunteer to delete phone data

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal has got hold of a voice-recording wherein accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra could be heard directing a civic volunteer named Rahul Bera to delete all case-related data from two of his mobile phones.

Sources said that the central agency has already initiated necessary steps for a voice sample test to match the recording with that of Bhadra.

A crucial hearing in the matter is scheduled at a special PMLA court on June 28, and the ED counsel is expected to make submissions in the court on this count on that day.

Bera has already been questioned by the ED a number of times in this connection and the latter had reportedly admitted to deleting data from the mobile phones following instructions from Bhadra.

He had also assured the central agency of full cooperation regarding the information sought in relation to the school recruitment case. The ED has also recorded the statements of Bera during the course of interrogation.

Sources said that Bera used to act as a link between Bhadra and an influential leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress in relation to the case. The ED has so far come across as many as six companies with links with Bhadra.

The ED is trying to get an idea on the exact amount of crime proceeds that were diverted through these corporate entities.

Recently, the ED had also come across some crucial clues about a Kolkata-based businessman donating a bungalow with a market value of about Rs 6 crore to a trust named ‘Banglar Bondu’, which was controlled by Bhadra.

