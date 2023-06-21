INDIA

ED raids multiple locations in Mumbai in Rs 12,000 cr BMC Covid scam case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday was conducting raids at more than 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case related to a Rs 12,000 crore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid scam.

According to a source, the raids are targeting BMC officers, suppliers, and others who were involved in setting up Covid-related infrastructure in the city. Earlier, Iqbal Chahal, an alleged accused, was questioned by the ED in connection with this case.

“We are raiding premises belonging to people, including an IAS official close to Uddhav Thackeray. Sujit Patkar and Suraj Chanav are among those who are being raided,” said the source.

Two days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the scam, which involves more than Rs 12,000 crore.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conducted a special probe and uncovered alleged misappropriation of Rs 12,024 crore in the expenses of the civic body.

In response to the findings of the CAG audit, the Maharashtra government established an SIT led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. The SIT includes officers from the Economic Offences Wing and senior officers from the city police. Its purpose is to further investigate the financial irregularities identified by the CAG.

The ED has not made any official statement in this regard as of now.

20230621-112403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Purvanchal Expressway turns into political battlefield

    Pant can handle pressure well, could captain India in future, says...

    Odisha records 11,086 fresh Covid cases

    Woman raped in Delhi hotel, accused arrested