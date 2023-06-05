Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were underway in several districts of Rajasthan on Monday in connection to the REET paper leak case.

The raids took place in Barmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur.

In Barmer, the house of contractor Bhajanlal Vishnoi, who has been arrested in the REET paper leak case, was searched, while raids were conducted at the residence of RPSC member Babulal Katara in Dungarpur.

Paper leak mastermind Suresh Dhaka’s flat located in Ashapurna Society in Vaishali Nagar (Jaipur) has also been raided.

Meanwhile, an ED team has also reached the official residence of Babulal Katara in Ajmer.

Commenting on the ED raids, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that whenever elections are near, the central probe agencies conducts raids in the state.

“The ACB was doing good work in Rajasthan, so why did the ED enter? I want to say that if anything is found then the ED should help the ACB.AI would be happy if ED does a better job than the ACB,” he added.

Sources said that the ED has also inquired the case accused lodged in Udaipur jail about money laundering.

The ED has asked for details of the REET paper leak accused from the RPSC and the latter in return shared details with the probe agency.

Around 50 personnel are engaged in this raid, said sources.

