INDIA

ED registers FIR against Bihar builder

NewsWire
0
4

The Enforcement Directorate has registered an FIR against prominent builder Gabbu Singh, known to be a close friend of JD-U national President Lalan Singh, an official said.

Sources said that Gabbu Singh is facing charges of tax theft to the tune of Rs 100 crore. ED had conducted raids at his Patna, Noida and Jharkhand offices of his Govinda Construction company last year and had recovered some important documents.

It has been alleged that Singh has a strong political connection with the ruling parties of Bihar, hence, he could be in the target list of ED.

When contacted with Govinda Construction company, an official said that he has no knowledge about it.

20230619-211003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Policy based on gender discrimination: SC allows women to sit for...

    Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws likely to push economy into deeper crisis

    Security tightened across Delhi on R-Day

    Kochi-Muziris Biennale returns after four years