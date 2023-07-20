INDIA

ED seizes assets worth Rs 8.03cr in money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they have seized immovable properties worth Rs 8.03 Crore belonging to CAT Technologies Limited, its promoters, and directors under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

The ED initiated an investigation into money laundering under the provisions of FEMA against CAT Technologies Limited, its promoters, directors, and others in connection with fraudulent issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) and non-utilization of the same for bona fide purposes.

The seized properties include twelve immovable properties owned by CAT Technologies Limited, Dhiraj Kumar Jaiswal, Laxmi Pershad Jaiswal, Dinesh Kumar Jaiswal, and Nisha Jaiswal.

The ED investigation revealed that Dhiraj Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director of CAT Technologies Limited, in connivance with Arun Panchariya and others, issued GDRs in the name of his company on two occasions in 2007 and 2009 and deliberately did not repatriate the GDR proceeds worth $16.47 million to India as per the statutory requirements.

A large part ($13.8 million) of the amount raised abroad was diverted to its subsidiary, CAT Technology FZE, UAE, a shell company in the UAE.

“The entire scam was orchestrated by Arun Panchariya – a person of Indian origin residing abroad. Panchariya, the promoter of Pan Asia Advisors Limited London, and his associates facilitated the issuance of GDRs, opening of a bank account for the company in Euram Bank, Vienna, and a bank account for its subsidiary in Mashreq Bank, UAE. Arun Panchariya is suspected to be behind several GDR frauds committed in connivance with the promoters and directors of various Indian companies,” said an official.

2023072042517

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka wraps up shooting for Tamil film ‘Prince’

    Jamia V-C lays emphasis on need for women empowerment

    US FDA approves drug to prevent RSV in babies up to...

    Delhi riots: 1,356 accused still in judicial custody, says Asthana