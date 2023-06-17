INDIA

ED seizes Rs 30.60 cr in assets linked to Pandora Papers Leaks case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday that they have seized assets worth Rs 30.60 crore in the form of investments in securities related to Vikram Swarup and Gaurav Swarup under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management in the Pandora Papers leaks case.

“It was revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks that Vikram Swarup and Gaurav Swarup were beneficial owners of a company, Epsilon Enterprises Ltd., incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Further investigations revealed that the two were beneficiaries of bank accounts belonging to Epsilon Enterprises Ltd., held with Standard Chartered Bank in Jersey and Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Switzerland,” the ED said.

The probe agency stated that their investigation conducted under FEMA revealed that the Swarup brothers were holding assets in the form of “foreign exchange” in accounts maintained with Standard Chartered Bank in Jersey and Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Switzerland, under the name of the aforementioned Epsilon Enterprises Ltd., in contravention of Section 4 of FEMA.

“During the investigation, assets totaling Rs 30.60 crore in the form of investments in securities were identified and seized under Section 37A of FEMA. Further investigation in the matter is in progress under FEMA,” said the ED.

20230617-121806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adnan Sami’s Chandigarh tour was fulfilling with an ‘incredibly charged crowd’

    Expect a good crowd throughout the Super Cup: IM Vijayan

    Microsoft Teams introduces three new features for SMBs

    Low-cost infra development at district-level vital to promote sports culture: Odisha...