BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

NewsWire
0
0

US-based online learning platform Chegg has revealed its plans to cut about 4 per cent of its workforce, just weeks after its CEO admitted that OpenAI’s ChatGPT was crushing its business as more students are turning to artificial intelligence for homework assistance.

The company said that the cut would amount to “about 80 employees” and would “better position the company to execute against its AI strategy and to create long-term sustainable value for its students and investors”, reports New York Post.

According to a regulatory filing, the company expects to “incur charges of approximately $5 million to $6 million in connection with these actions, primarily consisting of cash expenditures for severance payments, employee benefits and related costs”.

The popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot has sparked concerns among a growing number of critics, who have warned that it has the potential to fuel student cheating on school assignments, cause massive job losses, spread online misinformation, or even cause humanity’s demise.

ChatGPT poses a significant threat to Chegg’s business model, which is based on subscription-based homework help, textbook rentals, test prep, and other educational resources for students, the report said.

With a few keystrokes, OpenAI’s chatbot provides free access to much of the same information as Chegg.

Last month, the global edtech sector went through a mayhem after Chegg admitted AI chatbot ChatGPT affected its finances.

While Chegg’s shares plunged by half, London-listed Pearson’s stock fell about 15 per cent, language-learning platform Duolingo’s stock went down by 10 per cent and US-listed education company Udemy dropped by more than 5 per cent on Tuesday, reports The Financial Times.

According to Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig: “We now believe it’s (AI) having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

The company has launched its own AI chatbot, dubbed CheggMate, in collaboration with OpenAI, to retain students.

20230614-184802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Positive macros, results push equities higher; Sensex closes above 61k (Roundup)

    567 projects identified worth Rs 58,700 cr: Shipping Minister Sonowal

    FM to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction on...

    Macro-data to dictate market trend; high valuations a concern (IANS Market...