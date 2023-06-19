The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday morning transferred eight IPS officials.

Those transferred include Neelabja Chaudhary, joint CP (Crime) Lucknow who has been sent in the same capacity to Kanpur; Akash Kulhari, who has been moved from Prayagraj where he was ACP to Lucknow in place of Chaudhary.

Ravi Shankar Chavi, a 2007 batch officer, has been moved out of Noida Commissionerate where he was ACP and has been made deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Public Grievances, DGP HQ, Lucknow.

Amit Verma, a 2008 batch officer, has been retained in his present position and his transfer to Kanpur as ACP has been cancelled.

Babloo Kumar, DIG Anti-corruption Organisation has been sent as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Noida, while Pawan Kumar has been sent as JCP to Prayagraj. He was holding the post of Superintendent of Police (SP) Anti-Narcotics Task Force HQ, Lucknow.

Suniti has been transferred from the post of SP Admin, DGP Headquarters, Lucknow to Noida as JCP.

Sharda Narendra Pandey, a 2017 batch IPS officer, has been sent also as Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Prayagraj.

