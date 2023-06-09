INDIA

Elderly couple dies by suicide in Agra

An elderly couple allegedly ended their lives by suicide outside their residence in Jhorianpura areas in Agra district.

The incident occurred in the Majra Heron village, within the Pinahat police station jurisdiction.

According to police, the bodies of Nihal Singh, 60, and his wife Vimla Devi, 56, were found hanging from a tree roughly two hundred meters away from their house on Thursday.

Paras Singh, Nihal Singh’s brother-in-law, mentioned that the couple has two sons who run a sweet shop in Mumbai, and their wives were residing with the elderly couple.

He said, “They had no apparent issues with anyone. Everyone is shocked why they killed themselves. Their sons have been informed about the incident”.

SHO of Pinahat police station, Neeraj Panwar, said, “It appears that the couple might have had a dispute, leading to their decision to end their lives. As of now, the family has not filed any police complaint, but the investigation is under way.”

