An elephant calf died after it fell into a well in Assam’s Udalguri district, a forest officer said on Thursday.

The officer said that the elephant calf and its herd had left the forest in search of food. When the calf came across a well on the way back and tried to drink water from it, it slid and fell inside.

The incident took place near the Badlapara tea estate.

After several hours, villagers noticed the carcass and promptly notified the forest authorities.

It took a lot of effort for the forest department to remove the carcass from the well.

According to the forest department, the elephants have been coming out of forests often in Assam due to scarcity of food in the wild.

20230608-140202