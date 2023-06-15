ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut; joins Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan in ‘OG’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is known for films like ‘Gangster’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Shanghai’, has joined the cast of director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’. The film also stars power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead.

Emraan joined the cast as the film’s third schedule currently progresses in Hyderabad. He will make his foray into Telugu cinema with the movie and will be seen essaying the role of Pawan Kalyan’s nemesis in the film.

Talking about making debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan shared: “I am excited to embark on this new journey with ‘OG’. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

