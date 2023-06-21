SCI-TECHWORLD

Epic Games’ RealityScan app now available for Android

Video game developer Epic Games has announced that its RealityScan application is now available for Android.

“With RealityScan, you can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures of them with your phone or tablet– RealityScan will do the rest!” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Users can then export them to Sketchfab to share with others or to download them for use in other applications like Unreal Engine or Twinmotion.

The company further mentioned that the latest release of this application offers a streamlined user interface and more intuitive workflows.

“A new step-based workflow takes you through the scanning process, and you can always back up through the steps if you need to make changes,” it added.

Now, users can easily find and delete unconnected images from the Project Library, and optionally add new ones to replace them.

Also, with an embedded Sketchfab viewer, users can directly open a preview of the final model as it will look in Sketchfab from the Project Library.

Users can also add and edit a name and description for the project, which will be automatically synchronised to Sketchfab.

“Since we launched RealityScan as an iOS app last year, we’ve seen over 200,000 downloads, and many thousands of models created by the community and uploaded to Sketchfab,” the video game developer said.

The RealityScan application requires an Android phone or tablet that supports ARCore, or an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 and later.

