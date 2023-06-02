INDIA

Every house has a motorbike, so where is the inflation, asks former Bihar Dy CM

With opposition parties raising the issue of inflation and price rise in the country, Bihar’s former Deputy CM Renu Devi on Friday said that every house has motor bikes, so where is the inflation?

Interacting with media persons in Bagaha to share achievements of Narendra Modi government’s 9 years, she said: “Every house has one motor bike. Cars are also in most of the houses. So where is the inflation and price rise? The issues raised by the opposition parties that inflation and price rise of commodities are on peak are absolutely false.”

Leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha went one step ahead and alleged that “two thugs” of Bihar are going to cheat the entire nation.

Sinha was in Bhagalpur for the 9 years of the Narendra Modi government programme.

“Nitish Kumar wants to become the Prime Minister of the country while Tejashwi Yadav is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. These two thugs are trying to cheat the entire country but their dreams would not come true,” he claimed.

