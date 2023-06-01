INDIA

Ex-cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan named VP of TN BJP sports cell

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Thursday appointed former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan as the vice-president of the partys sports and skill development cell.

In a statement issued here, Amar Prasad Reddy, the president of TN BJP sports cell, said that Sivaramakrishnan’s presence will enhance the cell.

Reddy said, “We firmly believe that your experience as a former India cricketer will greatly enhance the efforts of the sports and skill development cell. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and we are honoured to have you as a valuable member of our sports cell.”

Sivaramakrishnan had joined the BJP in December 2020, but he has not actively participated in party activities so far.

A crafty leg-spinner and an electrifying fielder, Sivaramakrishnan played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India between 1983 and 1987, scalping 26 and 15 wickets, respectively. He is remembered for his impressive performance in India’s triumphant campaign in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket held in Australia in 1985, where he was the leading Indian wicket-taker with 10 wickets from five matches.

