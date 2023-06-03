BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Experience Apple like never before: Bengaluru gets Grand Imagine Store at Nexus Koramangala Mall

NewsWire
0
0

Imagine, India’s leading Apple retailer, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new store at Nexus Koramangala Mall in Bengaluru.

At over 2,500 sq.ft. the store offers the entire range of Apple products and a massive array of accessories on display, and services such as in-store repair.

Ironically, it’s the same location where Imagine opened India’s first exclusive premium reseller store for Apple products in 2004.

Founder & CEO of Ample (parent company of Imagine), Rajesh Narang, expressed his heartfelt sentiments: “We have endeavoured to serve customers with a smile and help them choose the right Apple products that can help them do more and live better. The joy and euphoria of a delighted customer are unparalleled. Our new store at this historic location helps us go further and mesmerize our customers.”

To celebrate the launch, Imagine will offer exclusive discounts of flat 20 per cent on iPhone 14 and 15 per cent on Macbook Air M2, valid only for a limited time from June 2-4.

Moreover, attendees can even look forward to exciting activities such as a Dollu Kunitha performance, interaction with tech guru Rajiv Makhni, a stand-up comedy act by Abish Mathew, engaging contests, VoxPop engagements, surprises, and giveaways.

20230603-145204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta CEO fires 10,000 more employees, shuts 5,000 additional open roles

    India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

    Elevated commodity prices supportive for safe-haven gold: Quantum Mutual Fund

    11 G20 meetings to be held in UP in Feb