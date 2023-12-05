Fresh central team to visit Bengal to probe MGNREGA, PMAY implementation

Amid allegations and counter allegations over the irregularities in different centrally-sponsored schemes in West Bengal as well as the unpaid central dues, a new central field inspection team is coming to the state to review the progress of some of these projects.

A communication has already been sent from the National Level Monitoring Division (NLMD) to the state secretariat on this count, sources from the state government said.

The two central projects are — the 100-day job scheme under the MGNREGA and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Sources said that the central team member is slated to be in the state for four days and then submit a report to their higher authorities by December 15. However, sources added that it was yet to be clear which of the districts in West Bengal the central field inspection teams will be visiting.

However, a senior official from the state panchayat affairs and rural development department said that they do not find any justification of the fresh central team coming to West Bengal since the state secretariat had already answered the queries sent by the Union government on the implementation of the schemes in May this year.

“Central inspection teams were there in the state after that also to corroborate the information provided by the state secretariat against the central queries,” the official said.

Trinamool Congress leaders have claimed that the Union government always looks for excuses to deprive the state government and the people of the state of the legitimate central dues and the central field inspection teams are nothing but tools for that excuse.

