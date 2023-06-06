INDIA

Goa Police keep close watch on coastal areas using drones

Goa Police have decided to keep a close and vigilant watch on activities on the state’s coastal areas by using drones.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told IANS that usage of drone cameras will be done in coastal areas for the safety of people.

“Yes, we will continue to use drone cameras for coastal security,” Valsan said.

According to Valsan, drones will be used to ensure close watch on the ongoing activities on beaches and other areas.

Recently drone cameras were used for security surveillance and coastal security monitoring of the G20 meetings.

According to one local businessman in the coastal beach area, usage of drones could be very helpful even to record the activities of touts, because of whom the tourism sector is suffering.

“Police have recently started acting against the touts. This is a good and positive thing for the tourism industry. If police use drones on a daily basis in the coastal area, then it could be really helpful,” the businessman said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Ashok Khaunte said on Monday that action against touts in the coastal belt will send the positive message of “good tourism” from Goa.

“Touts spoil tourism spots. They cheat and loot tourists,” the minister said.

“We need to weed out illegalities from the tourism system and for that we need to act against touts first. I have been pointing out how tourists get bad experiences because of these touts. It’s good that the police have started to act against them,” he said.

20230606-150408

