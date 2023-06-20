SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

‘Good luck’: Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB chairmanship race

Najam Sethi has withdrawn from the race to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 75-year-old journalist turned cricket administrator, who took over as interim chairman of the PCB in 2022 after former Pakistani batter Ramiz Raja stepped down, announced his decision on Twitter.

He stated that he does not want to “be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif,” and that the conflict’s instability and uncertainty are bad for the PCB.

“Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty are not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” he tweeted.

As per reports, Sethi and Ashraf have a history of competing for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s leadership. In 2013 and 2014, they were embroiled in a protracted legal battle over the position.

