Google has announced that it is auto-migrating Reminders from Calendar and Assistant to Tasks for Workspace users, in order to create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google.

“Over the last several weeks, Google Workspace users had the opportunity to voluntarily migrate their reminders to Tasks,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

“For Google Workspace users: If you have not already migrated your Reminders to Tasks, they will be migrated starting today.”

The company further mentioned that admins and end users must check that the Tasks service is ON for their organisation.

If the Tasks service is OFF, Reminders data will not be migrated to Tasks, and the data deletion will be initiated after June 22.

For those using a Google account for work or school, the company said: “If you want a copy of your reminders data and Takeout is enabled for your organisation, export your Reminders data before June 22, 2023.”

However, the exact timeline for personal Google Accounts is yet to be announced, but the company did mention that it will be in this month.

The company first announced this migration in September last year.

