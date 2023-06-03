SCI-TECHWORLD

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new viewer mode in its video communication service ‘Meet’, which will allow users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite.

Viewers are meeting attendees who cannot share their audio or video into the meeting, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers” will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Also, this will keep the attendees focused on the speaker and the content of the meeting.

“When it’s time for the larger group to engage, hosts can transition viewers to contributors,” the company said.

“Viewers will be able to use Meet features such as Q&As and polls. Viewers will not be able to use in-meeting chat or emoji reactions– viewer support for these features is coming in the future,” it added.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the tech giant had rolled out a 1080p video call option for users of its video communication service, in an effort to enhance the user experience.

20230603-160004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian firms must address AI skill crunch in ChatGPT era: Experts

    Shenzhou-13 separates from space station core module

    Natural immunity from Omicron strong, vax efficacy wanes rapidly: Study

    Elon Musk still firing coders at Twitter amid Thanksgiving feasts