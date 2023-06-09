SCI-TECHWORLD

Google to end Drive app support on Windows 8, 8.1

NewsWire
0
0

Google announced that it will end support for “Drive for desktop” on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August.

“To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023,” Google said in a support page.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

In April this year, the company had limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to “maintain strong performance and reliability” and will help prevent “misuse” of the company’s systems.

Meanwhile, the company had introduced a “search chips” feature for Drive, which allows users to filter by criteria like file type, owner and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

20230609-115802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA selects 6 SATCOM providers to partner on space communications by...

    India to see average 9% salary hike this year, 2% more...

    Tiny video capsule shows promise as an alternative to endoscopy

    YouTube plans to launch its own online streaming store