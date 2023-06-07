INDIASPORTS

‘Govt has asked for time till June 15; we are hopeful of justice’, says Bajrang Punia

NewsWire
0
0

After a lengthy meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Wednesday that the government has asked for time till June 15 to give the status of the investigation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that the protesting wrestlers are hopeful of getting justice.

The development came after the Sports Minister invited the wrestlers to his residence for “fresh talks”.

“Our protest will continue… The government has asked for time till June 15. We are hopeful of a favourable outcome. If the government fails to deliver the outcome in the given time, we will discuss it with our seniors and plan the future course of action,” Bajrang told IANS.

Apart from Bajrang, wrestler Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian were also present in the meeting with Thakur.

“The government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete. It has agreed on most of our proposals related to wrestling. Now, we will keep these proposals in front of the farmers’ unions, women’s unions, our seniors and khap panchayats. So, we won’t have any protest till June 15 but our ‘movement’ against the WFI chief will continue,” Sakshi told IANS.

Earlier, the wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence a few days back. However, they found the meeting “inconclusive”.

Notably, the country’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he sexually harassed women grapplers, including a minor.

So far, two FIRs have been lodged against the WFI President.

20230607-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Showers bring relief to Delhi-NCR

    IPL 2023: Stoinis’ unbeaten 89, Mohsin’s final over show keep LSG...

    For few hours, Pragati Maidan tunnel be kept exclusively for kids,...

    M3M Foundation develops wife of deceased employee into an entrepreneur