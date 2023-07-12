INDIA

Govt imposes import curbs on certain gold jewellery, articles

The government has imposed import restrictions on specific gold jewellery and articles.

As per this move, an importer will require a permission of licence from the government for importing these gold products.

At the same time, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that the restrictions will not apply for imports under the India-UAE free trade deal.

The DGFT also said that the import policy of these products “has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect”.

The decision will help reduce import of non-essential items.

