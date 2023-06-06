Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has tweeted that the Central government is willing to have a ‘discussion’ with the protesting wrestlers.

“The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” Thakur said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see whether the protesting wreslters, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, will accept the invitation or not as their recent interaction with Home Minister Amit Shah “failed to yield any result”.

Wrestlers had said that they did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister.

Earlier, on Tuesday, as a part of the ongoing probe into the sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police visited the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda and recorded the statements of his associates and workers.

“We visited Gonda as a part of the investigation and recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and workers, including the driver at his house. The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements. We are collecting evidence and collaborating with victims’ statements,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

Once all the evidence is collected, a report will be submitted in court, he added.

Meanwhile, the official also said that the 17-year-old wrestler, on whose complaint a case under POCSO Act was registered at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station against Singh, has now recorded a fresh statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the magistrate in a court.

Refusing to divulge more details, the official said that as the case is very sensitive, only limited information can be shared.

