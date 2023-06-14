INDIA

HAM convenes national executive meet on June 18

A day after resigning from the Bihar cabinet, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Santosh Kumar Suman has called for a national executive committee meeting of his party in Patna on June 18.

Amrendra Kumar Tripathi, the national media in-charge and spokesperson, confirmed the development. “The party will decide the next plan of action in the meeting. The idea is to give a message to Nitish Kumar and JD-U before the June 23 mega meeting of all opposition parties in Patna. HAM wants to give a message that Santosh Kumar Suman is firm on his decision,” he said.

Sources have said that the HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi is in touch with top BJP leader Amit Shah and he is expected to go to the Lok Sabha election alone. The idea is to cut the Dalit vote banks of Mahagathbandhan in Lok Sabha and benefit BJP in Bihar.

BJP is considered as a party of upper castes and traders community and it is looking for a person who could hurt the vote bank of Mahagathbandhan which is dependent on OBC, EBC, Dalit, Mahadalit and Muslim community voters in Bihar.

Santosh Kumar Suman, on Tuesday, resigned from the post of SC ST minister. He alleged that Nitish Kumar was putting pressure on him to merge his party in JD-U, and claimed that it is a fight for their existence.

