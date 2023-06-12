INDIA

HAM will not contest upcoming Lok Sabha election: Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that his party will not contest next year’s Lok Sabha election.

“Our party will not contest even one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar in 2024,” Manjhi, who did not appear to be his usual composed self, told media persons here.

Manjhi has not been invited to the crucial opposition party meeting here on June 23 and does not appeared to be pleased at this.

“Our leader is Nitish Kumar. He is coordinating the mega opposition party meet. Hence, there is no question of what I am thinking or what people are thinking about me. I will not attend the meeting. It is not a matter for me,” he said.

“I firmly believe that everyone has to be optimistic. Bihar is a place where a large number of international events happen and become successful. Nitish Ji is working for a good cause. The leaders of different political parties are assembling in Patna for the opposition unity and it has to become successful,” Manjhi said.

Earlier, Manjhi had claimed that HAM will contest five Lok Sabha seats and also had met Nitish Kumar. He has also recently met Home Minister Amit Shah.

