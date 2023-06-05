ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Harman Baweja was ‘genuinely reluctant’ to do the part in ‘Scoop’

NewsWire
0
0

Writer, producer and actor Harman Baweja, who has made a comeback on screen with Hansal Mehta’s latest web show titled ‘Scoop’, said that he was reluctant to do the part.

Harman portrays the role of JCP Shroff, who’s pivotal to the story. After being away from the screen for a decade, the actor has made a smashing return.

Overhwhelmed with the response received Harman said: “What can I say, sometimes things are meant to happen. I was genuinely reluctant to do the part, I was busy writing-producing films but it’s hard to say no to a filmmaker like Hansal.”

“I’m elated with the response and I’d like to thank all the critics and audiences who’ve shown their appreciation for my work.”

‘Scoop’ is a six-episode series that revolves around a spine-chilling murder case and uncovers a web involving the media, underworld and the Mumbai Police.

Apart from this gripping drama series, Harman Baweja is actively writing and producing films under his banner, Baweja Studios. From the, Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ with Sanya Malhotra playing the lead to many more interesting projects lined up that are yet to be announced.

20230605-155004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Revenge killings in R. Balki’s ‘Chup’: Acts of a panned film’s...

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew up in a family of women with no...

    ‘RRR’ cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s revelation on film’s VFX

    Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’