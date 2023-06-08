INDIA

Haryana to host G-20 conference on crime, security

Haryana is set to host a two-day G-20 conference on crime and security from July 13 in Gurugram amid the presence of over 600 delegates.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the summit in collaboration with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government.

During the meeting, he highlighted various initiatives to enhance the delegates’ experience, including an exhibition showcasing Haryana’s journey of progress and cultural heritage, as well as a captivating cultural programmes.

Kaushal said an exhibition will be organised to provide the delegates with a deeper understanding of Haryana’s vibrant history and its path towards progress and development.

In addition, the Higher Education Department has planned a series of seminars, essay writing competitions, and other engaging events in colleges and universities across the state.

These activities will encourage scholarly discussions and critical thinking among students, fostering intellectual growth and knowledge exchange.

The G20 conference is being organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The international partners will be Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), while national partners will include the Data Security Council of India, Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The G-20 Conference aims to address the pressing issues and challenges posed by emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens, artificial intelligence and the Metaverse, and their impact on crime and security.

The conference will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and develop strategies to combat the evolving landscape of criminal activities in the digital realm, appraised by the officers of the MHA.

