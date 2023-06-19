BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Haryana’s Morni to have micro-irrigation project

While taking a significant step towards providing better irrigation facilities to the farmers of the Morni area of Panchkula district situated on the Shivalik mountain ranges, the Haryana government has decided to set up a major micro-irrigation project there, it was decided on Monday.

The project, which would come up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, is expected to cover approximately 1,280 acres.

A decision to this effect was taken in the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Besides, purchases and contracts of more than Rs 87 crore were also approved at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the implementation of the Solar Powered Integrated Micro Irrigation Project for Tapariya, Kandaiwala, Kaimbwala, Kherwali Parwala and Lashkariwala villages in Morni would not only provide irrigation facilities but also help increasing agriculture produce.

After the success of the pilot project, other similar projects will be set up at other places in the state, said the Chief Minister.

At the meeting, the project for the revival of the Indori river from Bass Padamka to Siwari in Gurugram district was also approved.

The project will cost about Rs 20.80 crore. Also an approval was accorded to a project of the Irrigation Department worth more than Rs 10 crore. Under this, V.R. bridges on the Lakhan Majra link drain will be reconstructed.

